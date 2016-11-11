Chennai

Governor launches tree census

Acting Governor of Tamil Nadu Vidyasagar Rao inaugurating the tree census at Raj Bhavan on Thursday.— Photo: R. Ragu

Acting Governor of Tamil Nadu Vidyasagar Rao inaugurating the tree census at Raj Bhavan on Thursday.— Photo: R. Ragu  

more-in

Did you know that there are 119 tree species in the sprawling green lung space surrounding Raj Bhavan here? These include rare species such as Queen Sago and Red Sanders.

The acting Governor Ch. Vidyasagar Rao on Thursday launched a tree census in the Raj Bhavans of Chennai and Ooty that would be carried out by students of the Tamil Nadu Agriculture University (TNAU).

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Rao called for preserving and conserving the 5,676 flowering plant species in the State. He said there was an urgent need to take stock of the situation at national, regional and micro levels. He also called upon large corporates to sponsor tree-planting efforts.

TNAU Vice-Chancellor K. Ramasamy said that at a crucial juncture where many plant species were facing threats of endemism and extinction, documentation of the tree wealth of Raj Bhavan would play a significant role in creating awareness.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Chennai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Dec 12, 2019 3:05:00 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/Governor-launches-tree-census/article16442151.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY