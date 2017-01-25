Golf tournament on Friday

The country’s third oldest Rotary Club, the Rotary Club of Madras, will host the 10th edition of its annual Merchants and Bankers Golf Tournament at the Tamil Nadu Golf Federation-Cosmo Golf Course on Friday, January 27.

The Hindu BusinessLine is the presenting sponsor for this event whose prize presentation dinner and charity auction will be hosted by Hotel Taj Coromandel on January 28.

The event will be played on the Stableford format using the unique ‘Single Peoria’ system of handicapping, a press release said.

The Peoria system evens out the playing field unlike the traditional handicaps. The six hidden holes in a Single Peoria system are same for every player and depending on what they card on those holes, their handicap for the day is calculated for their nett score, giving utmost credence to the current playing form of the participant, the release added.

The main prizes are for the participating corporate teams along with individual prizes for the winners and runners up in handicap categories. Complimenting them are various fun on course prizes so all the members of a four-ball win something on the day.

The Overall Rolling trophies have been institutionalised for the ‘Longest Drive’ and ‘Closest to Pin’ contests by AVM Balasubramanium and Emmjay Financial Ventures Limited respectively for the next 5 years, the release said.

It added: For 10 years, the Rotary Club of Madras has used the medium of golf to raise funds for its various projects. The Club has been the pioneers in red measles and polio inoculation campaigns. It has also completed the total reconstruction of a Suleri Kattukuppam, a tsunami-affected village near Mamallapuram and restarted temple tank renovation and water recharging programs.