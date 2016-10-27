Chennai

Gold, cash stolen from shopkeeper’s house

An robber made away with jewellery and cash from the house of a shopkeeper in Old Washermenpet. M. Kathir Vadivu (49) runs a provisional store on the ground floor of a building on Arni Rangan Street and his family lives on the third floor. On Tuesday, he and his wife opened the shop at 9.30 a.m.

When he went back home two hours later, he found that the things in his house had been shifted although the lock on the door was not broken. He found 13 sovereigns of jewellery and Rs. 4000 missing from the steel bureau. He lodged a complaint with the Korukkupet police, who have launched an investigation.

Burglary near Pallavaram

Burglars broke open into a locked house on Mariamman Koil Street, Nagalkeni, near Pallavaram, and escaped with 27 sovereigns of jewellery and Rs. 10,000. Police sources said the burglary took place while Sridhar (38), an employee of a mobile service provider company, was at work and his wife Chitra left for shopping after locking the doors on Wednesday.

Police said a few residents, who saw some unidentified men coming out of the house,alerted the relatives of Sridhar. Sankar Nagar police are investigating.

Printable version | May 30, 2020 8:32:00 AM |

