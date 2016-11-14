Chennai

Global recognition for resident

Population expert and founder of United Writers’ Association K. Thiagarajan has been selected for the conferment of the Global Achievers Award given by the Global Achievers Forum at the global educational summit in Bangkok on November 23.

The award, conferred annually, will be presented at the summit on Determinants and dynamics of excellence in education. He has won several National and International awards and accolades and is responsible for instituting the Frank Moraes Memorial Lectures. He has held three decades of public lectures on crucial economic problems afflicting the country, said a press release.

