Give us representation, Ramadoss urges voters

: PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Thursday appealed to the voters in Thanjavur and Aravakurichi Assembly constituencies to consider the elections as an opportunity to evaluate the first six months of AIADMK’s rule. Arguing that the DMK and AIADMK have nothing to lose or gain by winning or losing in these seats, he urged the voters to give the PMK a representation in the State Assembly. Alleging that the AIADMK has not implemented any major initiative or plan in Tamil Nadu, he said that the State government has only ceded the State’s rights in Cauvery river water sharing issue, agreed to implement the Food Security Act that people of Tamil Nadu have been protesting against and implemented NEET for medical students. He also criticised the DMK for not playing the role of a constructive opposition party. “What do they do in the Assembly except hurling abuses at each other? All members of the legislative assembly were elected by the people, but they did not do anything for the people,” he alleged.
‘Winning or losing in the 3 constituencies is not going to matter for the AIADMK, DMK’
