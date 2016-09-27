Give free hand to police: Karunanidhi

DMK leader M. Karunanidhi on Monday alleged that violence broke out in Coimbatore and Tirupur districts following the murder of Hindu Munnani spokesperson C. Sasikumar because the police was not given a free hand to deal with the situation.

In a statement here, Mr. Karunanidhi said many Hindu Munnani leaders had been murdered since the AIADMK came to power and the government had failed to arrest the culprits.

“The State has been witnessing more and more murders and thefts. The situation has deteriorated because the police department is only serving the ruling party.

“I will not blame the department. It has not been allowed to function freely,” the DMK chief said.

‘Unacceptable behaviour’

While demanding the arrest of Sasikumar’s murderers, Mr. Karunanidhi said causing damage to public or private property in the wake of the murder was unacceptable.

“The police should not allow any attempt to disrupt communal harmony in the State. The State government should give a free hand to the police to deal with the situation,” he said.