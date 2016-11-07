Girl rescued

A 12-year-old girl, who was working as a domestic help in a house in Pallikaranai, was rescued by the Kancheepuram Child Welfare Committee on Friday. The girl was noticed by a neighbour the previous day, who informed Childline. Their staff and the local police subsequently rescued her. “She looked famished and was very scared,” said Zaheeruddin Mohamad, member, CWC, Kancheepuram district.

The girl said she had been working for a couple of months for Sushmita, a doctor, and her husband, a Central government official. She was brought to their house from her home in Sedapatti village, Dindigul. Her parents, both daily wage labourers, were promised that she would be educated.