Giant LED display goes blank at Central

Less than a year after they were installed, the giant LED display screens at Chennai Central station have gone blank. The screens were installed in December last year.

While one of these screens informed passengers about train timings, two others were used for advertisements. The screens had given a facelift to the concourse of the Central station and was welcomed by passengers. In addition to these, LED television screens were also installed in the passenger waiting area of the concourse. The giant LED screens, according to Southern Railway staff at Chennai Central, went blank two weeks ago allegedly due to payment defaults.

The private agency in charge of the system said they had paid Rs. 2.5 crore to bag the contract and yet despite the fact that it had had not yet expired, the license was cancelled.

Southern Railway officials said that the licensee had defaulted payment and hence the contract was terminated.

They said the non-functional LED screens did not affect passengers as there were enough LED televisions and smaller screens all over the station.