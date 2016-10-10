Gang murders AIADMK councillor in Tiruttani

A gang of unidentified persons murdered a ward councillor of Tiruttani Municipality representing the ruling AIADMK, on Sunday.

A senior police officer said, the victim, K. Arumugam (48) was returning home after his morning walk near the drinking water bottling company he owned on Kannigapuram Road in Tiruttani when a four-member gang, that arrived in an autorickshaw, hacked him to death.

Seeing the councillor lying in a pool of blood, the residents of the area alerted the Tiruttani police who rushed to the spot and took Arumugam to Tiruttani Government Hospital. However, he was declared brought dead.

According to senior police officers, the murder was premeditated as the gang had chosen a secluded spot so that they could escape without being seen.

Two-time councillor of ward 13, he was allotted the same seat for the third time, before the Madras High Court set aside the notification for the local body polls. He was also into real estate business.

Tiruttani police have formed a special team to nab the offenders. The police are investigating the murder from both business and political angles. Armugam was attacked by a gang last month as well. One person was arrested in connection with the case, police said.

Tension in town

The murder of the ruling party councillor caused tension after a large number of AIADMK cadre assembled to condemn the murder. Even as police resorted to lathi charge to disperse the crowd, several shops downed shutters in the locality.

