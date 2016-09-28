Ganesan rewarded with Rajya Sabha seat from Madhya Pradesh

Senior BJP leader from Tamil Nadu, L. Ganesan, was on Tuesday rewarded by the party leadership with a Rajya Sabha seat from Madhya Pradesh where a by-election is due.

Mr. Ganesan began his journey in politics as a full time pracharak of the RSS in 1970 and held the post of the president of the State unit of the BJP between 2006 and 2009. “I deem it a honour and recognition to my service to the organisation. I am happy because I am being elected to Rajya Sabha at a time when the country is celebrating the centenary of Deendayal Upadhyaya, an eminent leader of the Bharthiya Jana Sangh, a forerunner of the BJP,” said 71-year old Ganesan, who became the State organiser of the BJP in 1991 and also held the post of national vice-president.

A bachelor, Mr Ganesan, who is currently national executive member of the BJP, was offered the post of Governor in the past. But he had reservations about becoming a Governor as he was interested in doing organisational work. Already V. Shanmuganathan, a pracharak from Tamil Nadu, is holding the post of the Governor of Meghalaya.

Interestingly, Mr Ganesan is the second person who will be elected from Madhya Pradesh on a BJP ticket. Earlier. Su. Thirunavukkarasar, who joined the BJP, was elected to the Upper House from Madhya Pradesh. Now he is the president of the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee.

Though Mr Ganesan’s family belonged to Maharajapuram, a small hamlet near Mayiladuthurai, it moved to Thanjavur where his father Lakshmi Raghvan launched his business. He was also an agent of a popular Tamil magazine and sold books.

“After my father’s demise I joined the Revenue Department and worked for nine years. In 1970 I became a full timer of the RSS,” said Mr Ganesan, an ardent Carantic music fan, who regularly attended the aradhana of Saint Thiyagaraja in Tiruvaiyaru.

Asked about the future of the BJP in Tamil Nadu, he said he could notice a change in the mood of the people. “I am in public life for around 45 years and I could sense that they are gradually moving towards the ideolgy of the BJP. It will take some time to convert them into to potential voters,” he said.