GO issued on enhanced maternity leave

: Following up on the announcement made by Chief Minister Jayalalithaa in the Legislative Assembly, the Tamil Nadu Government on Monday issued an order enhancing the maternity leave period from 180 days to 270 days to married women in government service, who have less than two children.

The GO said that the maternity leave might span pre-confinement rest to post-confinement recuperation with full pay.

Women employees who are on maternity leave currently prior to the date of issue of this order and will continue to be on leave are also eligible for this enhanced leave.

