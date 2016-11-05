Friend held for killing advocate

A senior marketing manager of a private insurance firm was arrested by the police on Friday in connection with the murder of a 58-year-old advocate, who was a resident of West Mambalam.

Lakshmi Sudha was found dead on Wednesday evening on the first floor of her house on Muthallaman Koil Street, Devan Colony by her sister. No jewellery or valuables were missing from the house. A special police team interrogated witnesses and neighbours and came to the conclusion that only a person acquainted with her could have committed the crime.

The police zeroed in on M. Karthikeyan (34), a resident of Nolambur, who frequently visited her house. Karthikeyan, an MBA graduate, was working with Future General Insurance Company. T. Nagar.

According to the police, Lakshmi Sudha and Karthikeyan had known each other for seven years. The deceased, who was divorced, was introduced to Karthikeyan by a common friend, while the latter was managing a massage centre. The couple had become close.

However, last year, Karthikeyan married another woman and began to avoid Lakshmi Sudha, who was very unhappy over the development, the police said.

On the day of the murder, she is believed to have compelled him to come to her house, and a heated argument ensued. She also threatened that she would disclose their relationship to his wife. Karthikeyan reportedly told the police that she had initially behaved violently and in retaliation, he stabbed her several times on the back with a knife he found in the house. As she succumbed to her injuries, he fled.

Karthikeyan was remanded to judicial custody and lodged in the Central Prison, Puzhal.