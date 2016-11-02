Fresh notice ordered on plea against election of Jayalalithaa

A request to adjourn an election petition challenging the victory of AIADMK leader and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa from the R.K. Nagar Assembly constituency till her recovery from hospital was vehemently opposed by her counsel, who submitted before the Madras High Court that when there is a counsel to represent her there is no need for adjournment.

Accepting counsel’s contention, Justice M. Duraiswamy on Tuesday ordered fresh notice to Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), since he was informed that notice has not been served to CEO. The judge then posted the plea moved by G. Pravina, who contested the election as an Independent candidate in the R.K. Nagar constituency to November 29.

According to the petitioner, the Returning Officer had not given permission to her for campaigning and using vehicles in the constituency during the May 2016 polls. The vehicles used by her were detained at gun point by the police, she claimed. The ‘Pot’ symbol allotted to her was also not as per the specification of the Election Commission.

Meanwhile, in a separate election petition moved by VCK leader Thol. Thirumavalavan challenging the election of AIADMK candidate N. Murugumaran from Kattumannarkoil Assembly constituency, Justice Duraiswamy ordered fresh notice to the Returning Officer and posted the plea to November 21 for further hearing.

