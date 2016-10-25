Chennai

Free medical camp held

As part of Navy week celebrations, the Indian Navy organised a free medical camp at Naval Coastal Battery (NCB) in the city between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Sunday. According to a press release, the camp was organised by naval units INS Adyar and NCB (Chennai) under the aegis of Flag Officer Tamil Nadu and Puducherry naval area.

The purpose of the camp was to screen the people for anaemia, high blood pressure, diabetes mellitus, and refractive error and also to treat those with illness. Three naval medical officers treated 264 patients, including 62 children and 61 senior citizens. Around 42 cases of blood pressure and 36 cases of diabetes were newly diagnosed and specific treatment and follow-up advice were given. All patients were given medicines free of cost.

— Staff Reporter

