Chennai

Four arrested for assaulting a man

Four persons were arrested for assaulting a 21-year-old man with knife, after he rebuked them for creating nuisance in front of his relative’s house in Puliyanthope.

The victim, Haris of Perambur was at his relative’s house at Kannigapuram, Puliyanthope.

While he was inside the house, the suspects — Devan, Sasikumar, Parthiban and Raju — were creating nuisance outside. Haris rebuked them and soon a quarrel ensued.

The four men then assaulted Haris and he was admitted to the Government Stanley Hospital.

The four men were arrested on basis of the complaint given by the victim’s mother.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
TRENDING TODAY