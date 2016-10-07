Four arrested for assaulting a man

Four persons were arrested for assaulting a 21-year-old man with knife, after he rebuked them for creating nuisance in front of his relative’s house in Puliyanthope.
The victim, Haris of Perambur was at his relative’s house at Kannigapuram, Puliyanthope.
While he was inside the house, the suspects — Devan, Sasikumar, Parthiban and Raju — were creating nuisance outside. Haris rebuked them and soon a quarrel ensued.
The four men then assaulted Haris and he was admitted to the Government Stanley Hospital.
The four men were arrested on basis of the complaint given by the victim’s mother.
