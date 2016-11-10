Foul play alleged in transgender’s death

: The death of 27-year-old Thara, who set herself ablaze in front of the Pondy Bazaar police station, has shocked the transgender community in the city.

Grace Banu, secretary of the State Transgenders’ Samithi said, “We are suspicious of the circumstances of her death. When most petrol pumps were closed, how could she have procured petrol to immolate herself.”

“Moreover, the police did not show the footage from the CCTV camera installed right in front of the station. If she had set herself ablaze in front of the station, it would have been recorded,” she said.

“The police have not shown any evidence to substantiate their claim. We demand action against the personnel responsible for her death,” she added.

Later, V. Mannabhai of Jafferkhanpet, the mother of the victim, lodged a complaint with the police.

Disputing the suicide claim, she said that in a video shown to her by the police, Thara was seen begging them to return her two-wheeler and mobile phone and they were telling her to collect them in the morning.

“Apart from this footage, there is nothing more,” she said, even as she demanded action against the personnel responsible for the death of her daughter.

RDO enquiry

An RDO enquiry has been ordered into the incident.

People in need of counselling can contact the State Health Department’s round-the-clock helpline–104. Chennai-based NGO Sneha, a suicide prevention centre, can be contacted at 044-24640050.