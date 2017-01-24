Former HC judge plays peacemaker

: With protesters continuing their protests well into the evening on the sands of the Marina Beach, former judge of the Madras High Court Justice D. Hariparanthaman and a host of others addressed the protesters in batches on Monday evening to convince them that the promulgation of an ordinance for jallikattu was indeed a tangible solution.

Justice Hariparanthaman, along with lawyers, explained to the protesters that apart from the ordinance, the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly had passed a Bill to amend the Prevention of Cruelty Act (PCA) so as to allow bulls to be used in jallikattu. Explaining the history of the case, he said the PCA must be amended.

“Since they tried to hold jallikattu without making the ordinance copy public, the suspicion about the law among some sections itself strengthened. They should have given it to the public,” he said. The retired judge added that if the Centre gives consent to the State law, it would safeguard the amendment made to the PCA Act. “Even then, we cannot say that the Supreme Court will agree to this. It can still revoke it. What should we do to save this law? Just like how State included the 69 per cent reservation in Schedule 9 of Indian Constitution. We must urge the government to include this in Schedule 9. It protects the law even if Courts thinks otherwise,” he said. The State also roped in Tamil activist Thiyagu to convince the protesters to disperse.