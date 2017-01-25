Forging new career paths

The finale of the Great Indian Career Challenge (GICC), a career quiz for high school students, was held at Vidyodaya Girls Higher Secondary School on Tuesday.

Varsha Senthil and Omeesha Krishnan from Vaels International School won the first prize and Ashwathi Bhargav and Vibin Sri Balaji from Prince Matriculation Higher Secondary school were the runners-up. Around 600 students and faculty members from across the city attended the quiz, which was organised by Lodestar, a career guidance company. The motive of the quiz is to break down barriers and roadblocks that one has to face while choosing a career, as there are a lot of options available based on the student’s aptitude away from the conventional career choices.

“Through this quiz, we aim to reach out to the common people and make them aware of the existing career opportunities that they can chose from,” said Subodh Jindal, Co-Founder and COO of Lodestar.

Apart from Chennai, the quiz was conducted in Hyderabad as well.