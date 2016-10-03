For house owners, a sinking feeling

If there is one thing common to homes on various streets branching out of Sarathy Nagar in West Saidapet, it is the ‘To let’ boards hanging on the gates. Homes with multiple rented ‘portions’ that were vacated by their tenants in the aftermath of the floods last year continue to be unoccupied.

“53 of us moved to the terrace of our home on December 1. We were there for four days,” recalls S. Devi, a homemaker, whose house has 10 rented ‘portions.’ After water receded, it left behind thick layers of slush and 8 of her 9 tenants vacated. She is yet to find new boarders.

“Our family has lost Rs. 45,000 that we used to get every month as rent. I even offered to reduce rent by Rs. 1,000 a month per portion, yet there are no takers,” she says. For families that depend on rental income alone, the flood of 2015 has dealt a severe blow.

Other areas have seen some signs of recovery. In a few areas in T. Nagar, and West Mambalam, most ground floor flats are slowly finding takers after having undergone large-scale renovation and repair works.

“While tenants who had been affected moved out soon after the rain, property owners stepped in to refurbish the apartments. There was an initial lull but tenants have begun to move in as many of the flats now look brand new and ground floor apartments offer many advantages,” said A. Gayathri, a resident of South Boag Road.

A house owner said that given the scale of refurbishment costs they had to bear, rents have in no way decreased. “A 2BHK apartment in the ground floor still goes for Rs 17,000 to Rs 20,000 and areas such as Kotturpuram and Teynampet are still popular among boarders,” he added.