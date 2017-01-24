For a weekend of music

Many a club has banked on Edward Maya’s track ‘Stereo Love’ to get people on the dance floor. The addictive tune that came out a few years ago was hard to get out of one’s head. And now, it’s perhaps time to listen to it again... but this time live and by the DJ who created it. Edward Maya will be in Puducherry over the weekend to participate in Electro Storm.

The event, conceptualised by Gaurav Sharma, CEO of Storm Fashion Company, brings together around 30 DJs from all over the country, including Goa, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru. “Romanian DJ Edward Maya will be the headliner and will play on Sunday,” adds Sharma. The line-up also includes Ma Faiza, Sam Shroff, Vijay Chawla, Sleepwalker, Ash Roy, Karty, Bandish Projekt and Joba among others.

This is the first edition of the EDM festival and Sharma plans to make it an annual event. “The venue for the main event will always be Puducherry, because it is unexplored; there is a market for this kind of an event. It also helps that it has a Goa kind of vibe,” says Sharma. To spread the word, pre-events took place in Chandigarh, Coimbatore, Pune, Bengaluru and Chennai. The organisers expect around 5,000 attendees over the three days. “So far, 1,200 people have already booked their tickets,” he says and adds, “The idea is to unite youth through music and create magic. Our core audience is in the age group of 16 to 25. As for alcohol, that’s only served as per the legal drinking age.”

(Electro Storm will take place on January 27, 28 and 29 at Ashok Beach Resort, Puducherry. It starts at 5 p.m. and goes on till midnight. Tickets are priced at Rs. 1,000 and can be purchased on bookmyshow.com)