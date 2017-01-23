Football tournament brings slum children, corporates together

For two days from Saturday, the city witnessed corporates and slum children of Vyasarpadi battle it out in the annual Soccer for Child Rights Tournament organised by CRY- Child Rights and You in association with Genius Consultants Ltd.

Slum Children Sports Talent Education Development Society (SCSTEDS) lifted the trophy, while HCL were the runners-up in the tournament which was held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Periamet.

A total of 15 corporate teams which included PWC, Apollo Tyres, HDFC, Beroe, BNP Paribas, Verizon, Infosys, Ford, TVS Sundaram, HCL, Inautix, BNY, Corpus Lab and Hinduja Finance participated in the tournament, competing against the teams from SCSTEDS, CRY’s on-ground partner.

Speaking at the event, Suma Ravi, Regional Director (South), CRY, said, “Soccer for Child Rights began with the thought of using sports to empower children to stand for their rights, work towards a better future and also sensitising the society about the cause. We have witnessed overwhelming participation and relentlessly growing enthusiasm from children and corporates to participate in this tournament. This initiative has grown by leaps and bounds, transforming the lives of hundreds of children. It is heartening to see corporate employees taking time off their schedules to meet the heroes from our project, while engaging in a fun game of football.”