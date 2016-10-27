Foot overbridge at Koyambedu Metro, a relief for many

Coming as a great relief to commuters frequenting the Koyambedu Metro Rail station, a new foot overbridge was recently opened at the station.

The facility directly links the concourse level (where tickets are sold) of the station to the other side of the road, making it easy for passengers to cross.

According to Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) officials, the foot overbridge was recently opened for the convenience of passengers.

Minor work pending

“Only minor work is left to be completed. However, this will not affect passengers and they can continue to use the facility as usual,” an official said. Unlike the foot overbridge at the Ashok Nagar station, which is steep and hence hardly used, passengers say this facility is more convenient and helps save time.

R. Ramani, who travels by Metro Rail frequently from Koyambedu to Ashok Nagar, says, “For one, I need not get off the station, and instead, directly walk to the other end of the road from the concourse level. This not only saves time but also allows me to get over to the other side safely.”

Before the foot overbridge was constructed, crossing the road during peak hours was difficult and strenuous, he said.

Another station where passengers desperately need a foot overbridge is Alandur.

Though there exists a subway on GST Road, it is almost hidden,making it difficult for a first-time user to spot it; also, it is a long walk for passengers from the station.

Hence, most passengers jump the median in order to cross the road.

Passengers welcome the facility, which links the concourse level at the station to the other side of the road