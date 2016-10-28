Food Act implementation to cost Rs. 1,193 crore

: Despite the decision of the Tamil Nadu government to implement the National Food Security Act (NFSA), the entitlement of rice under the Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) scheme will remain at 35 kg per month.

These cardholders, representing the poorest of the poor, account for 18,64,600.

All these will cost the State exchequer about Rs. 1,193 crore more annually. At present, the bill for rice subsidy is around Rs. 2,393 crore.

The implementation of the NFSA has been necessitated by the Centre’s decision to increase, effective November, the rate of rice meant for Above the Poverty Line cardholders from Rs. 8.3 per kg to Rs. 22.54 per kg. Also, an additional allocation of nearly 28,000 tonnes a month would be stopped. Consequent to these decisions, the State would have to incur an additional expenditure of about Rs. 2,730 crore every year. The Centre’s actions were attributed to the State government’s non-implementation of the Act. In view of by-poll to the constituency of Tiruparankundram and elections to Thanjavur and Aravakurichi, the revised scale of supply will begin in these constituencies only after the election process is over.

The order also stated that the government would constitute a State Food Commission. The District Revenue Officers would also be re-designated as District Grievance Redressal Officers to handle complaints on non-distribution of foodgrains.