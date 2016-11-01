Five more held for Kannagi Nagar gang clash case

The police have arrested five more persons, including the prime accused, in connection with the gang fight in Kannagi Nagar, which left three dead on Saturday. Three persons were arrested on Sunday. The police refused to divulge any details of the accused.

Two rival groups clashed over establishing supremacy in selling ganja in the area. The clash took place near Kannagi Nagar police station. S. Kalia alias Ranjithkumar (22), T. Sebastian alias Miller (20), and Shaktivel were killed in the clash. Sengotian (21), who was injured, is undergoing treatment at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital.

A heavy posse of police personnel has been deployed around the Kannagi Nagar police station.