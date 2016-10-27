Five held for motorcycle theft; 20 vehicles recovered

Police on Wednesday arrested five men, who allegedly stole motorcycles from several areas in the city. As many as 19 motorcycles and a car were recovered from them.

According to MGR Nagar police, a special team on patrol duty near Anna Main Road intercepted two youth, Mahendran (24), a mechanic from K.K. Nagar and Lakshman (27) of Jaffarkhanpet. One of them was riding a stolen motorcycle and during interrogation, they confessed to stealing several more.

The duo would identify high-end motorcycles parked on roads during the day.

They would came back later and after breaking the vehicle locks, would drive away on them.

The police team also traced their accomplices — Ramesh (22) of Nesapakkam, Rajeshkumar (23) of Mangadu and Murugan (22) from near Nesapakkam — and arrested them. The suspects stole vehicles from areas such as MGR Nagar, KK. Nagar, Royala Nagar, Valasaravakkam and Guindy.

The motorcycles were used in stunt shows in films and also in racing at night on the outskirts of the city.