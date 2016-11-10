Five bike thieves arrested from Pudupet

The Anna Salai police on Wednesday arrested five persons from Pudupet for stealing two-wheelers from various places in the city.

Following a complaint from N. Kutty of Pallavan Nagar, whose bike was stolen recently, the police launched a search to nab the culprits.

When a special team was conducting vehicle checks near the junction connecting GP Road and Thayar Sahib Road on Wednesday, they intercepted three persons on a motorbike. The team found that the trio had no documents with them and that the bike was stolen. They detained K. Babu (32), N. Nizam (31) and Mohammed (27) of Pudupet.

10 bikes seized

Investigation revealed that they had stolen vehicles parked in front of houses in Otteri, Mogappair, Triplicane and Mylapore. Based on their confession, the police arrested two of their accomplices — Thamim Ansari (34) and Muralidharan (45) of Pudupet — and seized 10 two-wheelers from them.

All five were remanded in judicial custody.