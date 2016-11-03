Five NDRF teams set to be deployed by weekend

After a high-level meeting on flood management with the Tamil Nadu Government, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has decided to deploy five teams, each comprising 45 personnel, at flood-prone areas in the coastal districts of Chennai, Cuddalore and Thoothukudi.

The teams equipped with small boats and rescue materials will be positioned by this weekend. The State administration has deployed senior IAS and IPS officers to coastal districts to supervise and coordinate with local authorities on the contingency plans in the event of floods.

“Based on last year’s flood experience, we have procured more number of small boats that can carry about 8-10 people. The teams drawn from the NDRF’s Arakkonam base will be deployed by Friday. The pre-positioning of forces will begin soon after we receive a requisition from the State Government,” NDRF Commandant Rekha Nambiar told The Hindu on Wednesday.

The NDRF had a series of meetings with the State officials on identifying vulnerable areas. According to her, aggressive training programmes were held to sensitise the local people on enhancing their level of preparedness.

IGPs in coastal districts

Meanwhile, officers in the rank of Inspector-General of Police have been posted to various districts to tackle relief works in the event of floods. In Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur IGPs S. Davidson Devasirvatham and M.C. Sarangan visited floor-prone areas on Wednesday and reviewed the preparedness and relief arrangements there. A flood control room headed by Additional Director-General of Police A.K. Viswanathan and IGP Sandeep Rai Rathore, who had a stint in the NDRF, was established at the police headquarters here to monitor flood related works.

In December 2015, several districts in Tamil Nadu particularly Chennai, Kancheepuram, Cuddalore, Villupuram and Tiruvallur were ravaged by floods. The floods triggered by unprecedented rains cost the lives of 421 people besides causing extensive damage to public property.

The lack of preparedness of civic authorities, law-enforcing agencies and disaster management system stood exposed as many people drowned at home or while trying to escape while thousands were stranded without food or water for hours.