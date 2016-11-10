Fishermen move HC over ban

: A month after the State government passed a Government Order (GO) prohibiting fishing by motorised vessels and country crafts using mechanised fishing techniques within a radius of five nautical miles around potential breeding sites of sea turtles in seven coastal districts for four months every year, an association of fishermen has approached the Madras High Court seeking to quash the ban. “The GO prohibits fishing in almost the entire coast of Tamil Nadu, which in effect would prejudice the life of several lakh of families involved in the vocation,” the Then India Meenavar Welfare Association said in its petition.

The First Bench of the High Court had initiated a suo motu proceeding based on a news report about the death of sea turtles due to uncontrolled fishing by trawlers published in an English daily on January 20, 2015.

In view of the proceedings, the Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries Department notified a GO dated September 27 banning fishing around turtle-breeding coastal areas.