Chennai

Fire breaks out in godown

A godown storing plastic materials on Lakshmi Nagar in Pozhichalur was gutted on Thursday. The fire broke out around noon. Fire and Rescue Services personnel rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire after a two-hour battle.

Smoke engulfed the entire area causing panic among residents. The godown was part of a house, and household articles, 12 sovereigns of gold and Rs. 84,000 were also destroyed. A final estimate of the loss is still being arrived at and the cause of the fire is under investigation by the Sankar Nagar police.



Car goes up in flames

A cab went up in flames in the middle of the road near Pallavaram on Thursday. Mani (36), the driver, who operates services for an aggregator, was on his way to pick up a customer when he saw smoke emerging from the engine.

As he got out of the car, a fire broke out. The vehicle was completely gutted in the fire. The Chromepet police are investigating.

