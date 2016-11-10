Fire and smoke from garbage trouble residents

Smoke from garbage that was burnt inside the Government Hospital premises in Chromepet left residents gasping for breath on Wednesday.
According to hospital sources, the litter from nearby areas was piling up on the backyard of the hospital.
It was said that one of the scavengers lit fire to the garbage, which created a thick smoke. The heat from the fire and smoke engulfed the entire area of New Colony in Chromepet. The fire also spread to the dry grass in the aread. Efforts to put out the fire by the staff were futile. Fire and rescue services personnel from Tambaram doused the fire after a 30 minute-struggle.
Residents’ welfare association members complained that such incidents were frequent. They urged the hospital authorities to keep the premises clean. — Staff Reporter
