Financing takes a hit as banks get busy

While people who wish to buy cars through bank loans may not face much financial difficulty, they do have the challenge of trying to get the loans at a time when banks have their hands full managing crowds seeking to exchange currency, dealers in Tiruchi said.
An official of a non-banking financial company that provides funds for the used-vehicle market too said demonetisation had a short-term impact on the sector. “Over the next six months to one year, it will get streamlined. People will have more money once these hurdles are crossed,” he said.
Dealers and financing companies are hoping that interest rates will fall, as is being projected, and will spur lending and sales. While sales of cars in the price range of Rs. 1-1.5 lakh are expected to happen with minor hassles, as people make these payments through online transfers, bigger cars that are priced beyond this range are likely to find fewer takers in the short term.
“There is not much sales of bigger and luxury cars as we insist on payments through bank transfers.
Normally, we used to sell about 40 to 50 cars, but this month it seems that the numbers will drop by more than 50 per cent,” said Singaravelan, proprietor of New J.J. Cars.
“Going by the current scenario, it seems that the situation will improve only after December,” said S. Ramakrishnan of Bhagavan Cars in Tiruchi.
Industry insiders are hoping the the impact will be short-term and people will have more money in hand
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath
Please Email the Editor