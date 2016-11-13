Finally, water channels being cleared in Kancheepuram

The surplus water channels in Guduvanchery and Adhanur areas are being cleared after several representations by residents.

The Kundrathur Block of Kancheepuram district and Water Resources Department have commenced the cleaning up of the mouths of channels and the weeds are being removed.

The workers removed more than 300 kg of plastic waste from a 2-km stretch of the drain.

Karthik Nagar, Sri Ragavendra Nagar, Silambu Nagar, and Vedachalam Nagar were among the worst-hit areas during the floods last year. The houses in the area were under five-foot deep water for more than a week and district administration took steps to drain this water into Adhanur lake.

But residents of Karthik Nagar said the drains in the area had remained choked for months because of extensive siltation during floods last year.

“The choked drains have made our lives miserable. Even showers for a brief while results in water-logging in our area now affecting children, women, and senior citizens. We have to take them to the main road in vehicles,” say residents of Baby Nagar.

A. Anwar of Adhanur said that last weekend, workers cleared the debris from the drains and it was now clear, but residents should not throw waste into them again, he said.

Residents of Adhanur said the district administration had started work on their side of the lake.

The new channel had been dug up on the other side of Adhanur Lake, but it was not enough to carry excess water from one lake to another and hence the lakes here need to be inter-linked, the residents added.

