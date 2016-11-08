Chennai

Film pirates under police scanner

The city police has launched a fresh crackdown on shops supplying pirated DVDs of newly-released films. Last week, the police arrested the alleged kingpin of a pirated DVD distribution racket catering to several major bazaars across the city. Thousands of pirated CDs and DVDs were seized from him.

The officials of the Video Piracy Cell have been engaged in conducting surveillance on suspected suppliers of pirated content.

Six months ago, acting on a tip-off, the police raided the residence of S. Vetriselvan (47) near Thiru Vi.Ka Nagar Bus Depot in Sembium, but could not find any evidence of illegal activity.

Nonetheless, they decided to place the suspect under surveillance, which subsequently paid off as they were able to catch Vetriselvan red-handed as he was about to hand over pirated films to a shop in Burma Bazaar.

After Vetriselvan spilled the beans during interrogation, the police returned to his house and found pirated discs in a chamber measuring 10X10 feet behind a wooden cupboard.

Besides over 250 DVD writing machines, they also confiscated copies of new films including Kashmora, Remo, Rekka and Kodi.

