Filing of nominations begin in Thanjavur, Aravakurichi

Seven candidates have filed nominations on Wednesday for elections that are scheduled to be held on November 19 for three Assembly consitutencies — Thanjavur, Aravakurichi and Thiruparankundram. While Thiruparankaundram will see a by-poll, Thanjavur and Aravakurichi constituencies will go to polls for the first time as the Election Commission postponed elections originally scheduled in May.

In Aravakurichi constituency, three candidates filed papers before Returning Officer S. Saifudeen on the first day of nomination. P. Rajesh Kumar (29) of India Dravida Munnetra Katchi and S.K. Manoharan (56) of Kulithalai were the other candidates, who filed nominations.

AIADMK candidate V. Senthil Balaji and DMK candidate K.C. Palanisamy are likely to file papers on Friday. Both were in the fray in the countermanded election to the Aravakurichi constituency. On the first day of nominations, three candidates, including an independent, filed papers for Thiruparankundram constituency. After the AIADMK MLA, S.M. Seenivelu, died, the Election Commission had announced a by-poll, scheduled for November 19. While K. Padmarajan of Salem district filed as an independent, L. Mahadevan of Tirunagar and S. Marudamuthu of Thiruparankundram filed the papers representing the Naam Tamilar Katchi. On Wednesday, A. Nalladurai representing the Naam Tamizhar Katchi filed his papers with the retuning officer in Thanjavur. In a surprise development, C. Suresh assumed office as the Thanjavur Revenue Divisional Officer and Returning Officer for the Assembly election when nominations were about to begin.

District Election Officer and Collector A. Annadurai also issued a statement that nominations will not be accepted on Saturday and Sunday, as the days have been declared as holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881.

( With inputs from

Thanjavur, Tiruchi,

and Madurai)

