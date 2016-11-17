Feeder routes ready for next stretch of Metro

: The Chennai Metro Rail plans to soon start feeder services – mini buses run by the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) – for the second stretch from Little Mount to the Chennai airport.

According to Chennai Metro Rail Ltd (CMRL) officials, the routes have been finalised and talks are on with the MTC to start the services soon.

“We are ready to start the services any time. We are discussing with MTC on how it can be done and how soon it can begin. Most areas around the stations will be covered,” an official said.

The second stretch was started only two months ago, more than a year after the first stretch between Koyambedu and Alandur was inaugurated.

Passengers have already been complaining about the lack of feeder services to the second stretch. Siva Ramakrishnan, a resident of Nanganallur who often travels to the CMBT on work, said it was difficult to get to the station without a mini bus or a share auto.

“My residence is about a kilometre away from the station; I can’t walk or take an auto to a station and then spend for the train ride too. It will be easier if we have a mini bus,” he said.

Several months after the opening of the first stretch from Koyambedu to Alandur, Chennai Metro now has 25 mini buses covering 12 feeder routes.