Farmers, students are soft targets of banks: Ramadoss

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Thursday alleged that farmers and students, who had availed crop and education loans respectively are increasingly becoming soft targets for banks, which targeted them to recover the money.

Referring to Wednesday’s suicide bid of a farmer in Cuddalore after a bank initiated proceedings to attach his tractor for defaulting in repayment of the loan availed by him, Dr. Ramadoss alleged that it had become common practice of banks to send agents to threaten students and farmers who were unable to pay back the loans. “Farmers aren’t wilful defaulters. The farmers’ incomes have gone down because Veeranam is dry,” he said. He questioned why banks did not adopt strong-arm tactics to recover loans defaulted by big industrialists.

In a separate statement, he welcomed the Centre’s decision to implement the proposal on 330-acre ‘Medical park’ in Chengalpet, which he claimed was PMK youth wing leader Anbumani Ramadoss’plan.

“Anbumani’s tenure (as Union Health Minister) ended before he could fully implement the project. The government that came next didn’t take it forward. Around 3,000 people will get employment because of this and it will reduce medical expenses,” Dr. Ramadoss said.

