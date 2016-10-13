FIITJEE Edge test to be held on October 16

FIITJEE is conducting the Big Bang Edge test for students of classes V to XI on October 16.
According to a press release, the test would help students to analyse their performance in terms of academics and writing exams as well as evaluate their scope for success in competitive examinations.
The test would be held in 10 centres across Chennai and 150 centres across the country.
Counselling sessions
After conducting the test, FIITJEE will also hold counselling sessions on how to ace competetive examinations and placements. Students would also get the opportunity of a free session on ‘setting goals’ with experts from FIITJEE or a chance to join a FIITJEE programme with a partial fee waiver, depending on the results of the test. For more details, students can visitwww.bigbangedge.comor contact 044-43937100.
