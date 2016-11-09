Experts to fix norms on land for unrecognised schools

The Madras High Court has directed the State government to include three educational experts in the committee constituted to finalise norms relating to the minimum land requirement for 746 unrecognised schools in the State.

The First Bench of Chief Justice S.K. Kaul and Justice R. Mahadevan passed the direction on a PIL petition moved by social activist A. Narayanan seeking a direction to the authorities to shut down all the 746 unrecognised schools.

When the plea came up, the Advocate General submitted the norms applicable for the schools had been worked out.

The Bench pointed out that the committee, which had framed the norms consisted of only bureaucrats.

It was then agreed to include the three educational experts.

