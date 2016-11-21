Expat shutterbugs shed light on India’s beauty

Myriad colours, people, culture, religion and places from across the country found a place in the 700- odd photographs on display as part of the 19th Beautiful India Expatriate Photo Competition on Sunday.

The photos, all of which were entries from expatriates in Chennai, were competing for recognition in the event organised by Global Adjustments, a company which deals in relocation, realty and cross-cultural services.

The categories for the competition included Faces, Humour, Into India, Places, Culture and Festivals.

“Apart from the regular categories, we’ve introduced the ‘Digital India’ category this year. There are 61 photographers from 17 countries, who have participated and contributed photographs,” said Ranjini Manian, founder and CEO of the company.

Winning the accolade for the best photograph overall was ‘Flowers at a temple’ by Kathlijn Fruithof, depicting the ‘Nagalingam’ flower. “The photo stood out for its simplicity and conveyed the right emotions,” said dancer and photographer Satyajit Dhananjayan, who judged the competition along with singer Tanvi Shah and Jochen Stallkamp, managing director, BMW, Chennai.

A snap of the Kasimedu fish market by Melissa Freitas from Brazil, who has been residing in Chennai for the past three years, was adjudged the best in the ‘Places’ category.

“Every corner of the country has something interesting to offer. I absolutely love taking pictures of people here and even though portraits are good, the candid photos always come out very well,” said Melissa. Her photo in the ‘Faces’ category’ of a young boy playing Holi also won praise in the competition.