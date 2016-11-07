Exempt packaged drinking water from GST: Manufacturers

The Tamil Nadu Packaged Drinking Water Manufacturers Association wrote to the Centre recently, seeking exemption from the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on the grounds that the segment largely caters to domestic customers.

The patronage for packaged drinking water is growing in urban areas as it bridges the gap in municipal water supply. In Chennai and its suburbs alone, nearly 2.7 crore litres are being sold daily. Of the nearly 1,450 manufacturing units spread across the State, 450 are in Kancheepuram, Chennai and Tiruvallur districts.

V. Murali, a patron of the association, said that the State government had been providing exemption from Value Added Tax for packaged drinking water in the 20-litre bubbletops and sachets categories since 2007. Bottled water is covered under VAT. Domestic consumers form 70-80 per cent of the packaged drinking water consumers.

“We have been able to provide water at a competitive price without much increase for nearly a decade because of the exemption,” he said.

At present, the cost of a bubbletop varies from Rs. 30-45 each. The 250-ml sachet is sold for Rs. 1.50. If packaged drinking water is included in the GST, domestic consumers will be affected due to the price hike. Unit holders will have little choice other than to pass on the indirect tax to customers, manufacturers said.

Normally, the sales of packaged drinking water drops by at least 20 per cent due to the monsoon. But this year, there has been only a marginal dip of 5 per cent so far, they noted.

The manufacturers demanded that the packaged drinking water be classified separately and not included with other aerated drinks for levy of GST. Packaged drinking water other than bottled water must be exempt from GST as it caters largely to domestic consumers and the working class, they said.

They said including water within the

tax net would lead

to consumers having

to pay more