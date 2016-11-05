Chennai

Exempt health insurance from I-T: Dr. Prathap Reddy

Apollo Hospitals chairman Prathap C. Reddy, who released the Apollo Hospitals Text Book of Medicine, presents the first copy to veteran physician K.V. Thiruvengadam (seated) at a function on Friday. T.V. Devarajan (left) is also seen. —Photo: R. Ragu

Claims under health insurance should be exempt from income tax as it is an expense on health, Prathap C. Reddy, chairman of Apollo Hospitals, said at the launch of Apollo Hospitals Text Book on Medicine here on Friday.

Dr. Reddy touched upon various issues plaguing the healthcare sector. The reason he set up the hospital, he said, was to help people who could not afford to travel abroad for a heart surgery, he said. “Medicine is transforming. The text book will be a Bible to all doctors and students. We have done over 1.60 lakh surgeries. Even our doctors have the skill and aptitude to do their very best. We have brilliant doctors and we need more hospitals,” he said.

11-year work

The two-volume text book, that was 11 years in the making, was co-authored by dozens of doctors practising at various branches of the hospital and edited by senior consultant physician T.V. Devarajan. The first copy of the book was received by veteran physician K.V. Thiruvengadam.

Founder of RMK Group of institutions R.S. Munirathnam released the CD form of the book.

A.S. Ganesan, chairman and chancellor of Vinayaka Mission Medical University, Salem, also participated.

