Chennai

Ex-police officer held for admission fraud

A former police officer was arrested by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths on Wednesday on the charge of cheating a medical college aspirant, after taking Rs. 65 lakh from the student.

The victim, Jayapal, had lodged a complaint about a year-and-a-half ago with the Central Crime Branch alleging that Lakshmanan, who was then Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) had received Rs.65 lakh for securing him an admission in the Government Medical College. Even after receiving the money, he failed to get the seat and threatened the complainant. As there was no progress in the case, the complainant moved the Madras High Court.

Recently, the Madras High Court had directed the CCB to register a case against the former officer and others who were allegedly involved in the scam. Lakshmanan had retired from service and has been residing Nolambur.

He was remanded in judicial custody.

