The Eureka Run, which supports the education of underprivileged children from rural communities across Tamil Nadu, was flagged off on Saturday morning at the Marina Beach, said a press release. A 2-km ‘kidathon’ for children was also flagged off for the first time as part of the Eureka Run. Over 800 adults and 250 children participated in the event, conducted by AID India along with CanFin Homes. Adults got a T-shirt and certificate on completion, while children got a cap, memento and a certificate.
Eureka Run held in city
Printable version | Dec 14, 2019 3:54:35 AM
