Entire wall should be replaced, say experts

Even as the Highways Department has begun work to repair the damaged portion of the parapet wall of the Anna Flyover, experts say that the entire wall will subsequently be replaced. A 7-metre-long portion of the wall was damaged in the impact. The repair work is expected to be completed in two days.

“This is the second such incident on the city’s oldest flyover. In 2012, a Metropolitan Transport Corporation bus fell off and damaged the wall. Mere repairs will not do. After the first incident, the entire parapet should have been replaced. If this accident had happened during the day, there could have been casualties,” said a traffic planner.

The total length of the flyover is 1 km and it has a parapet wall running on either side that is supported by reinforced cement concrete (RCC) pillars that are each 25 cm x 25 cm.

However, the wall in between the pillars has been built with bricks and a mesh and is 15 cm thick.

Alternatives

“The flyover was constructed with the technology available at the time. Also, vehicles were not designed to move so fast. However, now, we have more effective crash barriers that are built with RCC or steel railings. Another option is using steel wires in between the steel railings that would help the vehicles remain on the carriageway,” explained a former highways department engineer.

No progress

There was a proposal to replace the parapet using technology from Australia. However, there has been no progress in this direction. “Instead of waiting for technology from other countries, the department could perhaps utilise the services of its own design wing or the Highways Research Station and design something according to present-day traffic needs,” suggested another engineer.

