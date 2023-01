Engagements - Chennai

October 03, 2016 12:00 am | Updated November 01, 2016 10:40 pm IST

RELIGION

Ramayanam: R. Krishnamurthy, Sri Sankara Gurukulam, 8/20, C.P. Ramaswamy St., Abhiramapuram, 6-45 p.m.

Mahabharatham: Srinidhi, Ramakrishna Math, Mylapore, 7-30 a.m.

Gita: R. Rajagopal, Sri Sankara Gurukulam, 8/20, C.P. Ramaswamy St., Abhiramapuram, 5 p.m.

Prasna Upanishad: Satyavratananda Saraswati, Shiridi Sai Hall, Shenoy Nagar, 6 p.m.

Lalitha Sahasranamam: K. Balasubramanyam, Yogalaya, 18/65, 3rd Main Rd., Gandhi Nagar, Adyar, 10-30 a.m.

Devistothram: Palakkad G. Ramanathan, Sri Santhanayaki Sameetha Venkateswara Temple, Vadapalani, 6-30 p.m.

Maha Periyava Mahimai: Ganesa Sharma, Nungambakkam Seva Samajam Trust, Noor Veeraswamy Lane, Nungambakkam, 6-30 p.m.

Gnanam: Sivasu, Sri Balasubramania Baktha Jana Sabha, 5, T.T.K. Salai, Royapettah, 6-30 p.m.

Tiruvasagam: Ranga Ramalingam, Gangadheeswarar Temple, Purasawalkam, 6-30 p.m.

Thiruvalluvarum and Ramanujarum: Ilag Kannan, M.Ct. Muthiah Chettiyar Boys HSS., Purasawalkam, 5-30 p.m.

CULTURE

Embassy of Sweden, New Delhi and Indo Cine Appreciation Foundation: Inauguration of film “A Festival of Swedish Films”, Russian Centre of Science and Culture, Kasturi Ranga Rd., Alwarpet, 6-15 p.m.

GENERAL

ICAR-Central Institute of Brackishwater Aquaculture: Programme on “Molecular diagnosis of shrimp diseases’, 75, Santhome Higu Rd., R.A. Puram, 10 a.m.

Sishya: Inauguration of annual day Sishya Model United Nations, 2, Padmanabha Nagar, Adyar, 9 a.m.

Kanchi Shree Krishna Arts and Science College: Lecture on ‘Women Development in Tamil short stories’, Kilambi, Kancheepuram, 9 a.m.

Ramakrishna Mission Students Home: Talk on ‘Un Ethiril Ore Anee’, Sir P.S. Sivaswami Salai, Mylapore, 6-30 p.m.

Nesapakkam Vallalar Thondu Arakkatalai: Birthday celebrations, 10th St., Annai Sathya Nagar, Nesapakkam, 7 a.m.

Gandhi Peace Foundation: Programme on all religious prayer for peace, Srinivasa Gandhi Nilayam, Ambujammal St., 2 p.m.

Gopalapuram Hindu Religious Society; Sri Krishna Sweets and YACD Gopalapuram: Navarathri celebrations, Sri Venugopalaswami Temple, Gopalapuram, 5-30 p.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: Meetings, Grace of the Millennium Group, CSI Zion Church, Chintadripet; and Reality Group, CSI Good Shepherd Church, Taramani 100 Ft. Rd., Velachery, 7 p.m.

Al-Anon: Meetings, Meston College of Education, Royapettah; The Lady of the Light Church, Luz, Mylapore; Madipakkam Group, Moovarasampettai; Anmeega Asthivara Group, Tollgate; and CSI Church, Padikuppam Rd., Anna Nagar, 7 p.m.; and Ebenezer MM School, Shanthipuram, Thirumullaivoyal, 7 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meetings, Our Lady of Lourdese Church, Perambur, 6-30 p.m.; Meston College, Royapettah; Chennai Corporation Public Health Centre, Adambakkam; Risen Redeemers Church, United India Colony, Kodambakkam; ECI Church, Padikuppam Rd., West Anna Nagar; Annai Velankanni Church, Besant Nagar; The Lady of the Light Church, Luz, Mylapore; St. Johns Catholic Church, Seniyamman Koil St., Tondiarpet; Ebenezer MM School, Thirumullaivoyal; St. Josephs School, West Cross St., M.K.B. Nagar; C.S.I. Church, Thiruninravur; and PS HSS., Mylapore, 7 p.m.; PS HSS., R.K. Mutt Rd., Mylapore, 7 p.m.