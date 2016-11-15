Encourage and hone children’s talent: Minister

“Children are diverse in terms of their talent and it should be honed and not curtailed,” Minister for School Education K. Pandiarajan said here on Monday.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Children’s Day exhibition at the Museum Theatre, Egmore, he said there was pressure on children to score marks in examinations and in this race, their inherent talent should not get lost. “If you suppress their talent, it will affect their marks too. If a child is interested in painting, encourage her; that will take her places,” he added.

Mr. Pandiarajan noted that design as a career will fetch better remuneration than engineering itself. “Design as a career option is gaining prominence across the world. Several sectors depend on it. People should remember it is art that has survived generations and centuries,” he added.

He gave away prizes to nearly 60 children who had participated and won in the painting and oratorical competitions organised by the Department of Museums.

The competitions were held in 60 schools about two weeks ago and nearly 300 children participated.