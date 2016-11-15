Encourage and hone children’s talent: Minister

“Children are diverse in terms of their talent and it should be honed and not curtailed,” Minister for School Education K. Pandiarajan said here on Monday.
Speaking at the inauguration of the Children’s Day exhibition at the Museum Theatre, Egmore, he said there was pressure on children to score marks in examinations and in this race, their inherent talent should not get lost. “If you suppress their talent, it will affect their marks too. If a child is interested in painting, encourage her; that will take her places,” he added.
Mr. Pandiarajan noted that design as a career will fetch better remuneration than engineering itself. “Design as a career option is gaining prominence across the world. Several sectors depend on it. People should remember it is art that has survived generations and centuries,” he added.
He gave away prizes to nearly 60 children who had participated and won in the painting and oratorical competitions organised by the Department of Museums.
The competitions were held in 60 schools about two weeks ago and nearly 300 children participated.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath
Please Email the Editor