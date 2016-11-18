Emergency travel? Call us directly, says Railway official

: Those in need of a railway ticket to travel under the Emergency Quota (EQ) no longer have to go through touts. Instead, they can directly approach the Southern Railway with proof that a genuine need exists for being allotted a ticket under the EQ, says its Chief Commercial Manager (CCM) Ajeet Saxena.

According to him, the crackdown on touts and the streamlining of the EQ system have substantially eliminated the role of intermediaries, and at least 85 per cent of the seats/berth reserved under the EQ is being released to passengers with genuine reasons to travel.

“In Chennai alone, we release one lakh tickets under the EQ every month. You can imagine how this system (before it was streamlined) would have benefited the vested interests and agents who were hand-in-glove with some railway officials. The EQ became a business in their hands and they used it as a symbol of status and power,” he commented. Now, a separate section to deal with the release of EQ tickets has been created and it is constantly monitored, said Mr. Saxena, who had previously launched the first-ever railway helpline in the Jhansi division amidst opposition and resistance from officials. He had ensured if the line was not picked after three calls, passengers could call him directly.

The official said that apart from VIPs, tickets under the EQ are allotted to the general public, particularly to women, old and sick people, army personnel, students writing examinations and those attending interviews. “Anyone in need can come to us directly and we are ready to help,” he said.

Even in Chennai, passengers were calling him directly and sending messages. Recently, a person from Delhi called saying his son was admitted in hospital and his mother had to travel from Chennai.

“We made all the arrangements for her journey and received her at the Central station,” he said.

The Chief Commercial Manager has faced opposition from one railway employees’ union who resented his efforts to make the EQ system transparent.

“They targeted me but other unions have expressed support for these reforms,” he added.

As part of various streamlining efforts, Mr. Saxena has transferred employees who have had served in a centre for years together. He has also set up a catering unit run by employees. “There are 22 employees in the catering unit and they hardly had any work unless there is a conference or meeting. I motivated them to open an outlet at Chennai Central Station where you can get a dosa for Rs. 15,” he pointed out.

Streamlining of Emergency Quota release process

said to have eliminated touts