Elder robbed - 77x1000 rupee notes

Invalid notes stolen

An unidentified person robbed high denomination notes worth Rs. 77,000 from a senior citizen after diverting his attention in Ice House.

According to the police, Parathasarathy (63) of Ice House decided to exchange the old notes for new ones.

He had saved 77 notes of Rs. 1000 denomination in a bag.

On Thursday, he was proceeding towards the State Bank of India branch on Triplicane High Road to exchange them.

Apparently, he told an unidentified person who was coming in the opposite direction that he was going to exchange the notes.

Suddenly, the person threw a Rs. 10 note on the road before Mr. Parathasarathy and told him that his notes had fallen down. As Mr. Parathasarathy was distracted, the person seized the bag and fled. Ice House police are investigating.