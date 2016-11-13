Eight-year-old dies of dengue

An eight-year-old child died of dengue at the Institute of Child Health (ICH), Egmore, early on Saturday.

The victim, identified as Mahalakshmi, was from a village near Chengalpattu in neighbouring Kancheepuram district.

She is said to have had a five-day history of fever and had been treated at the government hospital in Cheyyur before being referred to the Chengalpattu Medical College Hospital and then to ICH on the night of November 10.

“She died of dengue,” said ICH director D. Saminathan.

Director of Public Health K. Kolandaisamy said that control measures had already been initiated in the child’s village, adding that no other dengue cases had been reported from there.

In August and September, another neighbouring district, Tiruvallur, was rocked by a series of similar deaths.

There were at least eight fever-related deaths from various parts of the district, with four off them having been reported from two adjoining villages.

Officials attributed the deaths to mixed infections, including dengue, and a mass cleaning drive was conducted in the district.

In mid-October, two siblings and another child, all below the age of 10, who were admitted with fever, died at the ICH.

The siblings were from the southern suburbs of the city, and the third child from a western suburb.

According to the National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme’s website, as of November 6, Tamil Nadu has had a total of 1,954 cases of dengue, resulting in four deaths.

The State Health Department has repeatedly stressed the necessity of eradicating mosquito-breeding sources, of not self-medicating and of consulting doctors for fever.

