Eateries of all shades see decline in footfall

Business at small food and beverage joints and supermarkets in the city has taken a hit following the demonetisation drive. Das, who runs Sundaram Juice Stall on Ritchie Street, said business had declined by 75 per cent. “People are also bringing in Rs. 2,000 notes and asking for change. We give change when we have it, but otherwise refuse,” he said.

S. Murali, who runs a tea shop, is down from selling 150 cups a day to less than 50. P. Murugan who runs a snacks and tea shop, said that in the first two days after demonetisation, his business had halved. At some smaller food outlets, owners are accepting debit card payments to retain customers in the otherwise bleak business scenario. Some of them even swipe debit cards for bill amounts as low as Rs.30-40.

V. Madhavan, who runs a small joint in Kolathur, said “Only 10-20 per cent of customers pay in cash. We are also unable to provide change." As there was not much choice, he began accepting debit cards payment even for amounts less than Rs.100. “This would be a loss for me as I have to pay two per cent service tax for every swipe. But I have to retain customers,” he added.

Large restaurants

Even larger restaurants are seeing a drop in their business. The owner of a popular south Indian restaurant said business had dipped by over 30 per cent since the demonetisation.

M. Mahadevan, chairman and managing director, Oriental Cuisines however said that high-value restaurants had not been affected too much as around 65 to 70 per cent of customers paid by card.

“Also, at Hot Breads for instance, we have given bread to our regular customers for no payment and they have been coming in the following day to pay us,” he said.

Supermarkets have not been spared either. According to the Dinesh Kumar, Managing Director of Brown Tree, Chennai, “Overall, we have seen 25% less sales since last Wednesday. Earlier, 60 per cent of our customers used to pay by cash. Now, over 80 per cent of our sales happens via card” R. Rajkumar, secretary, Chennai Hotels Association, said that many restaurants were taking down the signatures and phone numbers of regular customers on bills and asking them to pay later.

(With inputs from Deepa H. Ramakrishnan, Upanisha G. and R. Rajaram)

Some eateries have begun accepting payments with card for even amounts of less than Rs. 100